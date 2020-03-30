Central Kentucky elementary schools hold teacher parades for students

Students in several local communities were able to see their teachers for the first time in several weeks Monday.

(WKYT)

Educators drove through neighborhoods. Two of those areas were in Frankfort and Stanford.

In Frankfort, the Bridge Port Wave Brigade got a police escort through town.

”Just wanting them to know we are thinking about them," said Stacy Rutledge, Bridgeport Elementary. "We are here to support them.”

Dozens of teachers in their cars driving through their students' neighborhoods.

“I’m very excited to see their faces," said Maggie Farmer, Bridgeport Elementary. "I know a lot of teachers are using Zoom and Google, but I know it will be good to see their faces. We have to keep our distance and wave, but I am excited to see their faces.”

In Frankfort and Stanford, the overall mood from teachers is that they are missing their students.

And that feeling was mutual.

Several kids told us they thought it would be neat to learn from home for the first several weeks, but now they would rather be at school.

Many teachers have been doing video lessons but they say nothing beats seeing their students in person, even if it just from a car.