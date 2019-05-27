Central Kentucky observes Memorial Day

Ceremonies will be held across the country this Memorial Day.

Several of those will be held in Central Kentucky.

Camp Nelson in Jessamine County has a ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m.. It will have a special focus on those who served in World War Two. December will mark 75 years since the Battle of the Bulge, a pivotal moment in WWII.

Keynote speaker Captain Walter Cox was in that battle.

Nearly 15,000 veterans are buried at Camp Nelson.

In Lexington, the Lexington Cemetery will hold a somber ceremony, also at 11 a.m.

It will include the presentation of the colors, a playing of "Taps" and a three-volley-salute.

The Kentucky National Guard will be holding an observance at 2 p.m. Families of fallen are encouraged to attend and be recognized at the event.

This year's Guard ceremony will especially honor the 16 Kentucky guardsmen who died during Vietnam. 2019 marks 50 years since the 2nd Battalion, 138th Field Artillery returned to the Bluegrass from Vietnam following a year long tour of duty.

Their ceremony will be at the Kentucky National Guard Memorial in Frankfort.

