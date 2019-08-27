Central Kentucky principal arrested on child porn charges

The principal of the Clark County Area Technology Center was arrested Tuesday by state troopers.

Phillip Todd Wilson is charged with thirty child pornography-related crimes. Wilson is the principal of the technology center, located on the George Rogers Clark High School campus.

Troopers say they received a complaint from someone at the high school saying that Wilson gave child pornography to someone else.

In Wilson's arrest citation, officials say that he had approximately fifteen child pornography images.

He's charged with fifteen counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, and fifteen counts of possessing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

Wilson was taken to the Clark County Detention Center.