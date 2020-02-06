Central Kentucky road crews prepare for snow and ice

As much of Central Kentucky prepares for snow and ice late Thursday night, road crews are shaking off the cob webs on their plows.

In Clark County, Road Supervisor Allan Curtis says his crew will be on call leading up to the possibility of dangerous road conditions.

Students in school districts across the state will not be attending school Friday because of illness.

Curtis says that benefits his department.

"It takes a lot of pressure off us,” said Curtis. Not only the school buses, but you have the added traffic for all of the faculty that is driving to those buildings at 6 a.m. and you have all of the support staff along with the high school drivers. A lot of those people are still going to be in bed. "

He says this gives his crews more time to do a thorough job clearing and salting roadways. Normally his department starts with primary roads then clears secondary roads.

In Fayette County, officials say they will have a crew ready to hit the roads at midnight if needed and will add more if road conditions worsen.

During the drought of snow in the bluegrass many departments say they have saved money from not spreading salt.

Scott county says between $20,000 to $25,000 is saved. Clark County estimates their total saving at $10,000 to $12,000 per trip with salt.

Both department say the money saved is being put aside to help with larger projects in the near future such as paving.

