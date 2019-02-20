Central Kentucky roads closed due to high water

Updated: Wed 2:37 PM, Feb 20, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several roads around central Kentucky are closed as a result of high water.

The following roads were reported closed Wednesday:

Madison County:
- Union City Road/KY 1986 (Otter Creek Bridge crossing)

Mercer County:
- New Dicksville Road/KY 1941 (at Chaplin River, between US 68 and KY 152)

Scott County:
- Muddy Ford Road/KY 922 (at Muddyford Creek, near Anderson and Barkley streets)

- Biddle Pike/KY 620 (at Little Eagle Creek, near Cincinnati Pike/US 25)

- Lisle Road/KY 1963 (near the Burton Farm entrance)

 