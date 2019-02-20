Central Kentucky roads closed due to high water

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several roads around central Kentucky are closed as a result of high water.
The following roads were reported closed Wednesday:
Madison County:
- Union City Road/KY 1986 (Otter Creek Bridge crossing)
Mercer County:
- New Dicksville Road/KY 1941 (at Chaplin River, between US 68 and KY 152)
Scott County:
- Muddy Ford Road/KY 922 (at Muddyford Creek, near Anderson and Barkley streets)
- Biddle Pike/KY 620 (at Little Eagle Creek, near Cincinnati Pike/US 25)
- Lisle Road/KY 1963 (near the Burton Farm entrance)