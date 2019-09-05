Central Ky veteran growing her service in a new way

In Kentucky many of those serving our communities in the farming world have also proudly served our country in uniform as well.

The bluegrass boast nearly 13,000 Kentucky farmers with military service and to highlight them the state came up with a program just for them.

For one woman, her service to our country led her here to central Kentucky and serving in a much a different way.

When you think farming, you probably don't think flowers, but someone has to grow them.

"The end of the year sales at the nurseries are the perfect time for someone starting up," said Lauren Spencer.

And that someone is Lauren Spencer, she is one of the state's newest farmers.

"For all intents and purposes I'm a one woman show," said Spencer.

This transplant from California came to the state to attend UK and once she graduated she found a home on 40 acres in Northern Harrison Co, but it wasn't flowers she first set out to grow.

"I'm in love with vegetable farming," said Spencer.

She quickly learned growing vegetables is expensive, and set her sights on flowers and a simple goal.

"I love to grow things and I know that my ultimate goal is to be able to make this an on farm salaried position for myself, for my family," said Spencer

She has now become known as the flower truck lady, thanks to one very visible addition to her business.

Spencer bought a vintage truck and a flower cart that now allows her to take her flowers on the road and set up shop just about anywhere.

"For me it was more about functionality, but it has just provided a great backdrop for people and something to add to the experience of getting the flowers," said Spencer.

Farming is Spencer's second career, the military was her first.

She is a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard where she served for six years.

"The Coast Guard was my calling, I was really looking for something that was part of search and rescue, a different type, a different style of service," said Spencer.

Spencer's service to our country is something that she can proudly display with every flower that comes off her farm through the

Homegrown by Heroes Program in Kentucky.

It's a program created and implemented here in Kentucky for growers like Spencer.

Kentucky's Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles says it's now become the national model for all 50 states.

"I think it means the world to them that they have a special designation reserved just for them because they earned it," said Commissioner Ryan Quarles.

Spencer is now taking what's on her farm and using the label she's earned to help promote not only her goods, but help other businesses too.

"So the blackberries are going to the local Maiden City Brewery in town and so maybe they can make a blackberry braggot or something and they can label it Homegrown By Heroes," said Spencer.

Since its inception in 2013 the program now has more than 1100 members nationwide, veterans like Lauren Spencer who came home after serving their country only to find a new way to grow their service.

"Serving people, serving them in any capacity is what I kind of yearn for," said Spencer.

Military service runs deep in Spencer's family, in fact her farm Brownings is named for her boyfriend's grandfather who was naval pilot during World War II.

To be a certified member of the Homegrown by Heroes program the farm has to be at least fifty percent owned and managed by a military veteran.