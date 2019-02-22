Central Ky woman to compete in Amateur Strongman World Championship

For any athlete, competing at the highest level is always the top goal and soon four central Kentuckians will compete in a grueling world championship event to try and prove they are the best in their sport.

For one competitor, her journey to this point started as a way to get healthy, but now has her competing for the title of strongest woman.

It's not your typical workout, it’s meant to be tough and test your strength to failure.

It's something Emily Pernice never could have imagined she would be doing.

"It started about 2010, I went and played paintball with some friends and realized that I couldn't keep up," said Emily Pernice.

At her heaviest she was 240 pounds, Pernice set out to change her lifestyle.

Running and cleaning up her diet helped her lose 80 pounds, but she needed something else.

"The next step was weight lifting and I started doing that with some friends and realized I was competitive," said Pernice.

Feeling athletic again and energized Pernice was encouraged to try a strongman competition, she trained for just three weeks and it paid off.

"I won the novice division and from that point forward I was addicted," said Pernice.

Strongman is a sport comprised of heavy lifting.

Pernice says it's a heavy odd implement sport with weightlifting.

You either dead lift it, carry it, press it over head or load it onto a platform.

The sport is growing in popularity, Davey McCann heads up the Strongman Corporation for Kentucky.

"I have been doing this for twelve years, went from 20 some competitors to over a 100 competitors.

I had one or two girls, to having 30 or 40 girls, so it’s not just the guys that can do it," said Davey McCann.

Pernice is proving that, she holds a record in her weight class and is now preparing to compete on a world stage.

She and three central Kentucky competitors will compete the first weekend of March at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus.

The sport help introduce her to her husband Anthony in the gym.

He is a former college athlete who first turned to powerlifting, the cousin to strongman.

"Happened to have a random three hour break when I was in law school in my classes and started lifting again, it’s one of those things I've always gravitated back towards lifting and realized I was still pretty strong," said Anthony Pernice.

Pernice and her husband train with other fellow strongman competitors at this Frankfort gym.

The regiment is strenuous, take this Stone of Steel, it weighs 130 pounds here, but in competition Pernice would likely lift 220 pounds.

If you watch any competition, and you get past how hard it looks, you will notice that every competitor is cheering not against, but for one another.

That element of the sport is something that these athletes say sets their sport apart.

"It really is about helping your fellow competitors and cheering them on, because let’s all be honest the vast majority of us are never going to make a living doing this and so it’s about that community and about enjoying it," said Anthony Pernice.

It's been more than three years since this wife and mother stepped onto the competition floor and for Pernice it taught her something simple.

"That anything is possible, if you just set your mind to it," said Emily Pernice.

She had to take the weight off to power herself to a place she never thought she would be, stronger than ever.

If you are wondering about the nutrition portion of this training, it’s pretty intense too.

Pernice says she eats about 2400 calories a day while training for competition season.

Next weekend, Pernice, her husband and two others will compete in the Amateur Strongman competition at the Arnold Expo in Columbus, Ohio.

If would like to learn more about Strongman in Kentucky click on the link.

