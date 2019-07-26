Centre College 'Colonels' changing logo

The Centre College Athletic Department has unveiled a new logo.

The college says the new logo will replace the former 'Colonel head' which was retired last summer. It will go along with the college's existing 'C' logo.

"It was more of an internal decision. There was just a voice on campus, voices, that didn’t connect with the logo," said Kyle Piercy, Director of Athletics Communication at Centre.

The 'Colonel head' was dropped as the logo at Centre a few years ago, with a stylized 'C' becoming the new primary logo.

"The old Colonel head didn’t look like a lot of people on our campus. That’s what sort of sparked change way back in 2017," said Piercy.

A committee of students, staff, and coaches were tasked with providing a secondary logo, to give another option.

"At the end of the day we wanted something that was inclusive, and I think we found it in the newest images," said Piercy. "We wanted to make a clean cut, but we also wanted to make sure we had something we were proud of."

Staff member Bruce Jones designed the new logos. They are inspired by Colonels; both the military rank of Colonel insignia and the Kentucky Colonel pin have eagles featured on them.

Piercy says there some people argue for the history of the old logo, but it will be phased out entirely over the coming years.

Others, Piercy says, support the decision.

"For the most part, the reaction has been 'this is the right thing'. I think as far as the inclusivity, it's a much better feature for us as an athletic department."

Apparel with the new logo will be available online and the campus bookstore in the coming weeks.