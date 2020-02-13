Centre College students quarantined amid coronavirus scare

Centre College says a small number of its international students are in quarantine amid concerns over the coronavirus.

Centre College Chief Communications Officer Michael Strysick told WKYT that the Kentucky Department of Public Health reached out to the school. The state agency recommended a 14-day quarantine for any student who recently traveled to China.

Strysick said many of its international students returned home during a three-week "intersession."

Centre College has 1,450 students. Only a small portion of them are international students. The college would not confirm how many students are in quarantine.

None of the Centre College students have been diagnosed with coronavirus, and none of them have shown signs or symptoms of the virus, Strysick said.

The college is working with the students impacted by the quarantine to make sure they don't fall behind in their school work.

The students will be allowed to return to the Centre College community following the 14-day quarantine.

