Centre hit a school-record twenty triples Saturday afternoon to beat Millsaps 90-70 in the SAA semifinals.

The top-seeded Colonels will face Berry Sunday at 2:00 in the SAA title game. The winner gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Berry beat Hendrix 72-61 in the other semifinal.

Perry Ayers led Centre 21 points and Dawson Crump added 18 points. Crump and Ayers both finished 5-7 from three.