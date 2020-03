Perry Ayers hit five threes and scored 23 points and top-seeded Danville beat Berry 72-69 Sunday afternoon to win its first SAA tournament title since 2014.

Jacob Bates and Dawson Crump each scored 13 points for the Colonels in the win. After hitting 20 triples in Saturday's semifinal win, Centre hit 13 in Sunday's triumph.

Centre will begin NCAA Tournament play later this week.