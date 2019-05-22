Ceremony honors fallen Kentucky EMS workers; raises funds for memorial

The week of May 19 through May 25 marks National EMS Week, providing an opportunity to recognize and honor EMS workers who died in the line of duty.

A memorial service honoring those people was held Wednesday in Frankfort at Juniper Hills Park. People with the Kentucky EMS Memorial Foundation are working to raise money to build a memorial for the 31 EMS workers in Kentucky who have died on the job.

Foundation chair Dan Durham says EMS professionals come with an exclusive and special skill set.

"It takes a unique type of person. It's a profession where you have to have medical knowledge, medical skills to be able to perform this task, but in addition you have to have that willingness to get out and help, to get out and be willing to get up at two or three o’clock in the morning and go when the bell calls."

Organizers say this is the second year to hold the ceremony during National EMS Week.

