Ceremony recognizes veterans at Cove Haven Cemetery

On Friday morning, sacrifices made by some Kentucky veterans were recognized during a ceremony at Cove Haven Cemetery.

Cove Haven Cemetery is one of only two historically African American cemeteries in Lexington. Around 500 veterans are among the thousands buried there, their service to the country reaching as far back as the Spanish-American and Civil wars.

The National Association for Black Veterans organized Friday’s event. They recognized veterans buried in the cemetery and also talked about the ongoing work to properly place 15 markers that were found in a building on the property. So far they’ve been able to locate nine of those veterans.

Organizers say recognizing the history of these veterans is important.

“So, honoring these men and women, particularly back to the Civil War and Spanish-American War. I think it's part of our history that we cannot forget. We’ve got to keep going forward with it to show that we were in every war this country has ever engaged in – as African Americans.

On Saturday, another event recognizing the Week of Valor will occur during the Kentucky-Tennessee football game. That ceremony will honor the 100th anniversary of the American Legion.

The Week of Valor continues through November 16 when the Veterans Day Parade will take place in downtown Lexington.