Cervantes staying positive despite postponement of Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed until 2021 and that impacts a number of former Kentucky Wildcats including Brittany Cervantes.

Last August, as a part of the Mexican National Softball Team, her team beat Canada to advance to the Olympics for the first time.

"I still keep thinking it hasn't hit me that we qualified. It won't hit me until I get there."

Softball is back in the Olympics for the first time since 2008, but with the outbreak of COVID-19, Brittany will have to wait a little bit longer to make her Olympic debut.

"I couldn't really get too upset about it. Now I have more time to prepare. Would I have loved for it to be this summer? Yes. Trying to be positive about it. We have a team GroupMe and our team captain was saying she wouldn't want to do this with anybody else. Just gives us more time to prepare. Trying to find the positives in it because you can't control it," said Cervantes.