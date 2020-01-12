Chabad of the Bluegrass hosts unity rally

Chabad of the Bluegrass hosted a unity rally to decry recent anti-Semitic attacks across the country.

The "No Hate No Fear" event was organized after recent hate crimes took place in Jersey City and Monsey, New York.

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin says antisemitism is more prevalent than people realize.

"Sadly, our community gets together time and time again for one time incidents," he said. "An incident in Pittsburgh, an incident in Poway, an incident here, an incident there, but that is no longer what's happening, this is a string. Over the festival of Hanukkah, there was not a day that went by without an antisemitic attack in Brooklyn or Borough Park," he said.

Rep. Andy Barr (R) - Kentucky, spoke about a law to protect Jewish students from antisemitic attacks on college campuses.

Other speakers said they're combating acts of violence with kindness and speaking out against bigotry.

Rabbi Litvin is asking everyone to call out antisemitism when they see it.

He is using the hashtag, "#Stand with the Jewish community," to spread awareness.