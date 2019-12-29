Chabad of the Bluegrass uses menorah lighting to celebrate Hanukkah, remember those hurt and killed in recent anti-Semitic attacks

It was a night for celebration tinged with sadness, as the Chabad of the Bluegrass' Grand Menorah Lighting fell on the heels of an anti-Semitic attack in New York.

Five people were stabbed after a man attacked a Hanukkah celebration in a rabbi's home.

"If you would see the list of headlines for the last week in New York, in New Jersey, in Monsey, you would think they're coming out of Berlin in 1930 or Jerusalem in the 1920s,” Rabbi Shlomo Litvin said. “So, it's a frightening time for American Jewry certainly."

But, instead of letting that fear drive them backward, The Chabad of the Bluegrass is using it as fuel for the fire that lit the eighth candle in Sunday night's public menorah lighting at The Summit at Fritz Farm.

"You can't beat back hate with a broom or a stick,” Litvin said. “You have to beat it back with light."

That's the message behind the fully lit menorah. Though it took several attempts to light in the rain, the entire group stood firm singing songs of the holiday until every wick was burning.

It was a show of solidarity proving that not hate nor fear, nor the rain, will dull their light.

"We will continue to survive,” Litvin said. “We'll continue to make light, we'll continue to be proud and loud and Jewish."

Governor Andy Beshear released a statement Sunday night on both the recent violence in New York and the shooting in Texas, saying the attacks are sickening and that we are all human beings who deserve dignity and respect and to be able to practice our religions without fear or violence.