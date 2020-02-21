Change of plea expected in 2018 Pulaski County strangulation case

A Pulaski County murder suspect is expected to go before a judge Friday for a change of plea hearing.

Bradley McMahan is accused of strangling his ex-girlfriend’s mother. Police say the victim’s grandchildren, aged 11 and 14 were in the home at the time, and may have witnessed that attack.

Shortly after the 2018 homicide, attorneys entered a not guilty plea for McMahan. Since then, McMahan has remained in the Pulaski County Detention Center on a one million dollar bond.

On Friday, McMahan and his attorneys are expected to withdraw that not guilty plea and plead guilty instead.

McMahan has pleaded guilty before. In Tennessee, he entered a guilty plea to assault charges after attacking the ex-girlfriend involved in this case. An emergency protective order was placed against McMahan in the incident.

McMahan will be in court Friday afternoon at 2 p.m.

