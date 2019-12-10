Changeover begins in Frankfort from Bevin to Beshear

Joel Benowit, operations branch manager for finance facilities, hangs a name plaque for Kentucky's Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear over the Governor's Office in the Capitol Building shortly after his private swearing-in ceremony, early Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Frankfort, Ky. (Bryan Woolston/Pool Photo via AP)
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear, D-Kentucky, is beginning his first day in the state's top office.

While Beshear and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman and their families celebrate with Inauguration Day festivities, work is underway in the Capitol to switch things over to the new administration.

Joel Benowit, operations branch manager for finance facilities, hung a name plaque for Beshear over the Governor's Office in the Capitol Building shortly after his private swearing-in ceremony, early Tuesday morning.

The governor's website now features the new administration.

 
