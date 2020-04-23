Changes coming to Ky. primary election due to COVID-19 situation

Changes are coming to this year’s primary election due to the COVID-19 situation.

Kentucky’s secretary of state says he and the governor are working on a plan that will be announced soon. Election Day for the primary was moved to June 23, but the coronavirus will mean other big changes.

Secretary of State Michael Adams says he and Governor Beshear are working on a plan.

“We will have a significant expansion of absentee voting, probably some early in-person voting and some voting by mail,” Sec. Adams said.

Some states have had all in-person voting for their primaries with people waiting for hours in long lines. Adams says both he and Governor Beshear want to avoid problems here.

“We have to have in-person voting," Sec. Adams said. "It is in our state constitution. We will have Election Day. It might look a little different, drive through voting, curbside voting. To limit personal contact."

He says Wisconsin had problems with their vote by mail.

“First time, there were a lot of mistakes, a lot of their ballots were not counted," Sec. Adams said. "A lot applied too late to get a mail-in ballot.”

A typical election costs a lot of money, about $9 million, And all of these changes will mean this election will cost a lot more possibly $3 million more, but the federal government will likely help out.

“One small bit of good news from all of this crisis is that we will be able to use federal dollars that we otherwise would not have access to, to buy paper ballots and scanners for paper ballots.”

Adams says they might actually break even because there might not be as many poll workers to pay. He says it’s something the state’s taxpayers will NOT have to bear.

Adams says it’s too early to say how this will impact the November election but says, unlike this primary, they cannot change its date.