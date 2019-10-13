Changing seasons hard for some peoples' health

If you have an iPhone then you probably have the weather app that comes programmed on it. On Sunday morning you might have noticed that it said "unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups". This was not an alert issued by the National Weather Service. It is, however, a good reminder that the changing seasons can be hard for some people.

Dr. Ryan Stanton

"When we have changes in weather like this we can have a few things happen," Dr. Ryan Stanton said. "The potential for an inversion, or temperatures that are holding some of the pollutants and things that our houses and cars and everything release, holds it closer to the ground."

A greater number of pollutants and irritants near the surface can be hard on those with asthma, COPD, or other respiratory issues. The fall allergens present an obstacle as well.

"This time of year, especially when we dry out again and cool off, we can get a lot of ragweed and allergens out there," Stanton said. "So this is the time of year if you have seasonal allergies, which most people do have at least some, then you need to make sure you are taking your medications and even the potential of doing double therapy with a couple of medications if necessary to manage the symptoms."

If symptoms are not controlled, they can eventually turn into sinus infections or other infections.

