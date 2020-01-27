Changes in weather causes headaches...literally

It feels like we constantly have a new weather system at our doorstep here in the bluegrass.

That changing weather can cause some headaches, literally and figuratively.

Odds are, you have heard at least one person talk about how they can literally feel the weather changing.

"Your grandparent was a pretty good meteorologist when they could see that the weather is changing," Dr. Ryan Stanton said. "And the more drastic that change in pressure, the relative change in pressure, the more symptoms the more discomfort that may take place."

With each passing low pressure system, the weather can put added stress on our bodies.

For some, it's more apparent than others.

"Our body is built up in compartments. Especially the joints. The joints are contained compartments with tissue around there and fluid that holds and lubricates the joint. And when there's a significant change in pressure, especially a drop in pressure, those joints actually expand and it takes them time to balance out the pressure with the outside world," Dr. Stanton said.

People with arthritis are not alone in the added discomfort. Allergy sufferers can be impacted, too.

"We see this with sinus headaches, sinusitis things as well. Traditionally, sinuses are an open system which means they communicate with the outside air," Dr. Stanton said. "But if they're inflamed, obstructed, you'll start to get a pressure headache with any rise and drop in pressure."

Dr. Stanton recommends allergy sufferers manage their symptoms to minimize discomfort and that those with arthritis use anti-inflammatories, cold compresses, and consider physical therapy to help out.