Charges against DeMarcus Cousins dropped

Harassment charges filed against former Wildcat DeMarcus Cousins have been dropped.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the third-degree harassment charges against the Lakers center have been dropped.

CBS Sports reports Cousins' ex-girlfriend filed a police report in August after she claims Cousins threatened her.

Cousins' ex-girlfriend was also trying to obtain a restraining order against the basketball player in Alabama, according to reports from CBS Sports and ESPN.

Wojnarowski says the case has been dismissed.

Cousins has not played for the Lakers this season after tearing his ACL during a preseason workout in Las Vegas.