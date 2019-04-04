Charges dropped against Egyptian man after W. Va. woman changes child abduction story

An Egyptian man who was previously accused of trying to abduct a West Virginia child is no longer facing charges after the child's mother changed her story.

Gray affiliate WSAZ reports Mohamed Zayan was arrested after a mother accused him of trying to kidnap the child at Huntington Mall.

The mother originally told police she pulled out a gun to stop the man after he grabbed her 5-year-old daughter's hair. Police learned during the investigation there may have been a "cultural misunderstanding" with the woman. Zayan was found to be just patting the girl on the head.

Zayan's attorney pushed for charges to be dropped, saying there was never evidence to support any of the initial claims.

It is unknown if charges will be filed against the mother.