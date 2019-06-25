Charges dropped against Wayne County daycare workers

Charges have been dropped against two daycare workers in Southern Kentucky.

A grand jury failed to indict Diana Myers and Tasha Cox. Myers was charged with criminal abuse, which is a felony. Cox was charged with failing to report the abuse.

The charges stemmed from an online video showing Myers waiving a doll in front of a crying toddler at Wendy's Wonderland.

Police said Myers knew the child was afraid of the doll. Her attorney, however, says the child was upset about something else and Myers was trying to redirect the child's attention.

