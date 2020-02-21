Charges filed in Boyle Co. horse neglect case

An arrest warrant has been issued in connection to a horse neglect case out of Boyle County.

Melanie Logue is wanted on 18 charges of cruelty to animals.

According to investigators, a complaint was lodged with Kentucky State Police after someone saw 16 horses who were in poor health on a farm.

When officials arrived, they say they found one horse dead in a pasture and another dead in a barn. Another horse was found in such poor condition that it had to be euthanized.

The horses are now in the care of Boyle County animal control.

