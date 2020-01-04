Charges upgraded to murder in Laurel Co. shooting investigation

The Laurel County Sheriff says a man who was previously charged with assault in the deadly shooting of his own cousin, 28-year-old Michael Bailey, is now being charged with murder.

According to the sheriff’s office, charges against Douglas Earl Bailey were upgraded following a preliminary hearing in Laurel District Court.

The shooting happened Dec. 22 at a home on Old KY 30. Michael Bailey was shot with a pistol in the chest and was flown to UK Hospital where he later died.

Douglas Bailey, along with three others, was arrested at the scene. Deputies say Douglas Bailey was the one holding the gun when Michael Bailey, was shot.

The case is expected to be presented to the January term of the Laurel County Grand Jury.

