Charles Barkley joins third episode of 'Coffee with Cal'

Charles Barkley joined John Calipari Monday morning on the third installment of "Coffee with Cal."

They covered a range of topics, including his beef with Draymond Green, a debate between Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant for the NBA's best player of all time, the NCAA vs. the NBA G-League and his thoughts on the Bad Boy Detroit Pistons.

Here is one of his quotes about the Pistons. They were prominently featured on Sunday night's 3rd and 4th episodes of the "Last Dance" on ESPN.

“I do think the way they play the game today, [LeBron] didn’t want any part of those Bad Boy Pistons,” Barkley said. “Those guys were out there trying to hurt people. I used to always tell people that when you play the Pistons, you gotta call your family and tell them you love them just in case you never saw them again.”

You can watch John Calipari's full conversation with Charles Barkley at the following link:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=169743100943521&ref=watch_permalink