Charles Davis joins CBS as part of its No. 2 NFL crew

Charles Davis is moving from the Fox Sports booth to CBS.

The network announced on Tuesday that Davis will be an analyst for its NFL coverage and contributing to football coverage on CBS Sports Network.

Davis will join announcer Ian Eagle and reporter Evan Washburn on CBS’ No. 2 NFL crew. He replaces Dan Fouts, who was not retained by the network.

Davis joined Fox in 2006 and had been the analyst on its No. 2 NFL team the past five seasons. CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus said in a statement that pairing Davis with Eagle will strengthen the network’s roster and that he has long admired Davis’ analysis.