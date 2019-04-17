Check out Kentucky Kingdom’s newest rollercoaster ‘The Kentucky Flyer’

Thrill seekers will want to be at Kentucky Kingdom for their opening day on April 28, in order to get in line to ride the new rollercoaster at the amusement park, “The Kentucky Flyer.”

The sixth rollercoaster at Kentucky Kingdom, the ride runs across 1,280 feet of track, and reaches a top speed of 35 mph, with a 47 foot drop.

With only a 40-inch height requirement, younger riders will also be able to get in on the fun.

Get a preview of the action from the below video, posted to Kentucky Kingdom’s Twitter feed.

