Chef Boyardee products recalled for undeclared allergens, mislabeling

Nearly 3,000 pounds of "Chef Boyardee rice with chicken & vegetables" packages contain beef ravioli products and are under a high-risk recall, the U.S. Department of Agriculture stated.

The products may contain milk and wheat, which are known allergens and not declared on the product label. The 7.5-ounce microwaveable bowls have a package code 210090151050045L and best by date July 8, 2020 on the bottom of the bowl, with establishment number "EST. 794."

The problem was discovered by parent company Conagra Brands, Inc. after receiving consumer complaints that bowls of microwave beef ravioli were mislabeled. The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service was notified Friday.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from consumption of the products, but anyone concerned about injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider, the FSIS stated.

People who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them, and the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions may contact Danielle Richardson, Conagra’s manager of quality, at 1-800-921-7404. People with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day, at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov.

The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day.

The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

