Chemical weapons stockpile at Blue Grass Army Depot to be destroyed

The Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant is set to "safely and efficiently" destroy a stockpile of chemical weapons in storage, according to a release Friday.

Those weapons are in storage at the Blue Grass Army Depot. Mustard munitions and nerve agents are among the chemicals at the facility.

The destruction process will begin in June 2019 with the mustard stockpile. In fall 2019, the nerve agents will be destroyed.

The army depot stores more than 523 tons of mustard and nerve agents in rockets and projectile.

Officials have not said how long the process will take.

