Chevy Chase power outage impacts Lexington businesses

Strong winds in Lexington on Wednesday caused power outages in the Chevy Chase area.

While about 1,000 customers living in the area suffered through the inconvenience at home, the power outage also caused headaches for local businesses in the area. Some were unable to operate at all, while others found ways to keep the doors open, even if the lights were off.

The tables at A. P. Suggins, for example, were empty this afternoon. It was the opposite of what the restaurant owners had planned for.

“Lot of people are coming in from out of town, Suggins being a staple here in Lexington, a lot of people want to get their fix,” said Bryce Steele, of Romany Restaurants. “Should have been one of the busiest days for us, and right now we can’t open the doors.”

Staff at A.P. Suggins weren't the only ones having to turn customers away when the power went out around 9:45 a.m.

“We just assumed it was a fallen branch,” says Caroline French, with Bank of the Bluegrass.

The newly opened branch had to take the day off because of the power outage.

“We just had to inform [customers] of the circumstances and offer our other two locations,” says French.

There were, however, a few places that managed to stay open, even if they had to make a few modifications. That included two different dry cleaners.

“I said we can only take cash and checks because we’re down,” explains Carolina Brooks, of Hart’s Dry Cleaners.

Lisa Calton, with Romany Cleaners, also found a way to keep the business open but says it wasn’t easy.

“No credit card machines, it’s kind of the dark ages again. Flashlights to get people’s clothes,” she says.

Papa Diamond's Mustache opened this morning and had people in the chairs when the power went out. They were able to remain open, as well, through their busy day.

“We’ve been packed all day. It’s been nonstop,” says Terry Diamond.

With their clippers fully charged, they used that power to get through the day.

“A lot of people have to look good for Thanksgiving. We called a friend and he brought a portable light to give us some light and we use battery tools,” says Diamond.

KU says fallen branches were the culprit in the power outage. They estimate power should be restored to all customers within the next half hour.

