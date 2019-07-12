Chick-Fil-A manager changes WWII veteran’s tire

A Chick-Fil-A manager sprang into action when one of his regular customers, a 96-year-old WWII veteran, needed some extra attention.

Mr. Lee had a flat tire and needed help. That’s all Daryl Howard needed to know.

“As soon as he finished his sentence, Daryl informed me he needed to help this gentleman right now,” Rudy Somoza, another manager, told CNN. “So, Daryl jumped into action without hesitation.”

Another Chick-Fil-A employee caught Howard’s helpful moment.

