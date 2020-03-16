Chick-fil-A leads effort in suspending in-person service

Governor Beshear is urging all restaurants and bars to stop in-person service.

Some chains have already made the move in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Chick-fil-A a location on Richmond road still has a lot of business, many people have spent time in the drive-through line. But that might be the only option moving forward if you decide to get food there.

Chick-fil-A actually announced Sunday that they would close their dining areas.

This is something they’ve been preparing to do for a few days now.

Making signs to place on the outside of the restaurant so customers know they won’t be able to stay to eat.

This, of course, is an effort to cut down on the spread of COVID-19.

Restaurants and bars across the state are now being asked to do the same, close their dining areas and allow people to pick up their food in some sort of curb-side fashion.

Thankfully, Chick-fil-A does have their drive-thru, but they are working on providing other options for customers.

“What you can do is still use your Chick-fil-A app and order your meal and come and get your food and will have it there for you," said Christine Mullins, Director of marketing and PR for Chick-fil-A east Lexington. "There will still be some steps that are evolving as we are finding new ways to serve our guests but we will be bringing food to you we’re having a designated spot for you to pick up and of course the drive-through is always open.”

So, a lot of the details are still being worked out for where customers will be able to pick up their food.

Chick-fil-A workers have been preparing for business to be drive-thru or pick up only.

The last few days they’ve been making signs to post on their building letting customers know they won’t be able to dine in.

Right now, they’re still working out the details for grab-and-go.

You can go to this site to find more information about how Chick-fil-A is handling the outbreak.