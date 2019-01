Chick-fil-A is marketing an alternative to roses and chocolate for Valentine's Day, as the restaurant chain is offering some of its items in a heart-shaped container.

The restaurant is offering either a 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets or a 10-count Chick-n-Minis in the containers for the Feb. 14 holiday.

Chick-fil-A is already placing orders at participating restaurants.

Prices may vary depending on location.