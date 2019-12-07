Child airlifted to hospital after Taylor Co. crash

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says a 5-year-old boy was airlifted to a Louisville hospital following a crash Friday night.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Newton Lane, north of Campbellsvile.

Deputies say a pickup was heading east on Newton Lane, when another vehicle, heading in the opposite direction, crossed over the center line.

Deputies say the driver of the pickup swerved to miss the oncoming vehicle, but lost control, ran off the road, and hit a tree.

Deputies say the 5-year-old passenger in the pickup was injured, and was airlifted to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville. His condition is not known as of Saturday morning.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

