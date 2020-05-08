Kentucky child care centers prepare for June 15 reopening

Child care centers in Kentucky are preparing for their reopening.

Governor Beshear announced Thursday the facilities would have the opportunity to reopen on June 15 under guidelines. The governor's office has not released what those rules look like but the governor said during his daily news briefing they would include heavy monitoring and reduction in capacity.

In Winchester, Bo Harris with Clark County Child Development Center is preparing for their second grand opening.

Only weeks before all facilities were forced to close, the center opened its doors for the first time. Harris says he understands why that had to happen but is ready to get children back in the facility once again.

"We're are getting prepared for it," said Harris. "We are cleaning things up and sanitizing. We are being extra careful and cautious for the opening."

Harris says though the Governor has not released exact regulations, they are making some changes on their own starting with each classroom.

"We are going to make the classes smaller and we are going to keep kids in certain areas for the day," said Harris. "We will have a cleaner come in at the end of the week and our teachers will sanitize each day."

The center can hold well over 100 children but that may have to change under the new temporary rules. Regardless, the center says they are just happy to reopen for the children and parents.