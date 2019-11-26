Child found living in unsuitable conditions in Laurel County

James Reeves (Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
LILY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is accused of trafficking drugs in the presence of a child.

James Anthony Reeves, 30, was arrested Sunday in Laurel County.

The sheriff's office said deputies were conducting a welfare check when they found a glass pipe, straws, and suspected crystal methamphetamine inside the home.

A 5-year-old child was also in the home. Deputies said the living conditions were not suitable for children.

Reeves was charged with third-degree criminal abuse and trafficking in a controlled substance.

 
