Child found on Knox Co. road, mother and father charged

A release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office says that a mother and father were arrested Friday after their child was found walking down the middle of a road alone.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was called out just before 3:30 p.m. to KY 3439 and Henry Martin Lane after a woman found the child walking down the road wearing only a diaper.

Investigators say the toddler was extremely cold and was taken to Barbourville ARH for treatment.

Once deputies determined where the child had come from, they went to the child’s parent’s home.

When asked if they knew where their daughter was, 26-year-old Robert Allen Williams and 21-year-old Patsy Murley reportedly told investigators they had been asleep since noon and had no idea.

Social services were contacted, and the couple’s two children were placed with another family member. Police say Williams and Murley then tested positive on a drug screen for THC.

Social services reported that the same incident happened on Dec. 3, 2019.

Williams and Murley were arrested and taken to the Knox County Detention Center. They are charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.

