Child seriously hurt after vehicle, bicycle collide in Nicholasville

Nicholasville police have shut down a road after a child was hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Police are at the scene of Miles Road in Nicholasville after a child was hit by a vehicle. (WKYT)

Police have blocked off a portion of Miles Road as a result of the collision.

The department's Collision Reconstruction Team is at the scene of the crash.

Police believe a child was trying to cross the street on the bicycle when the collision happened. The family of the 10-year-old boy says he wasn't wearing a helmet. The boy is considered to be seriously injured and was taken to UK Hospital.

The driver remained at the scene, and police determined the individual wasn't under the influence.

Police are still investigating the collision.