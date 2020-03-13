Childcare needs spike as schools close down

No school for kids doesn't translate to no work for parents, and as businesses and libraries continue to close the need for nannies is rising.

For nanny-partnering services like Kindred of Kentucky, the sudden school closures mean families are looking for help.

“We do have a lot of people who are looking for that last-minute help and someone who can come to their home because they're not wanting to put their kids in a situation with a lot of kids," says Lacey Ware, founder of Kindred of Kentucky.

Ware says the response has kept her busy.

"For the next three of five weeks we're expecting a lot of inquiries and interest in finding some temporary help," she says.

But, not only are kids in need, adults out of work or school are also looking for ways to be productive.

"We have a lot of teachers who are actually on break so, they're like 'Hey, I'm open to helping,' now that UK is not in session or they're doing online classes."

Ware says when it comes to times like this, some parents can become desperate for help, but there are some things to keep in mind when it comes to hiring a last-minute babysitter, especially right now.

"Make sure when they come in they wash their hands, they take their shoes off, they just practice good hygiene habits right from the get-go,” says Ware. “And then, when they're working with the kids, making sure that the kids are washing their hands, wiping their noses and washing their hands afterward. Just taking that extra step really."

Ware also advises anyone who babysits to tell families immediately if they begin to feel sick, so they can make other arrangements.

