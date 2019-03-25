Children covered in bugs, feces found inside Kentucky home

A man is facing charges after children were discovered covered in bugs with feces on them, according to Louisville Metro police.

WAVE 3 News reports police were called to a home on Donald Drive on a report of children who were left alone on March 22.

Witnesses told police one child was roaming in the yard and the other was in the kitchen with his feet in a drawer. The witnesses took the children from the home.

When officers arrived, they said the children had feces on them and they were covered in bugs.

Police knocked on the door of the home where the children were and Zacariah Mumford, 26, answered the door. Mumford told police he had been asleep for the past hour.

The house smelled like urine and feces and there was no food in the home, according to an arrest slip. Dog and human feces were on the floor and wall of the kitchen.

EMS said the children showed signs of physical abuse.

Mumford was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and failure to notify an address change to the department of transportation.