Children found living in dangerous Rowan Co. home

Four people are facing charges after children were found in dangerous living conditions.

State police arrested Laura, Phillip, Justin and Verlin Davis on Friday.

Troopers say they were called to a home on Mynhier Road for a complaint. Police say they found "terrible living conditions" as well as evidence of child abuse and drug use in the house.

They say there were six to eight dogs living in the home, with feces covering the floor and bed bugs visible on all mattresses. Several rooms were unable to be entered because there was so much garbage. Troopers also say there were several knives and sharp tools on the floor, and there was no food in the house, other than rotten dog food and rotten perishable food.

Investigators say the children had bruises, cuts and scrapes on their bodies.

The children's grandfather, Verlin Davis, is charged with criminal abuse and DUI, Laura Davis faces abuse and assault charges, Justin Davis faces one count of abuse, and Phillip Davis was charged with wanton endangerment.