Children get free dental exams at Bluegrass Community and Technical College

Children ages 4-12 received free cleanings, x-rays, sealants and supplies during Bluegrass Community and Technical College's Give Kids A Smile event.

Students with the college's Dental Hygiene Program are performing the cleanings for the children.

"A lot of times we see a lot of adults, so it's fun to have children come in and kind of lighten the environment," dental hygienist Victoria Knight said.

All of Tuesday's slots were booked, as children packed the exam rooms throughout the day.

"We want to make sure that we are keeping them in a healthy standing," Knight said. "We want to make sure that we are moving forward proactively with them, and we need to make sure that we are in looking for areas of decay, abscesses and then just letting them understand a little bit of education for the patient and also the parent."

This annual event helps educate families about the importance of good dental hygiene. Students and teachers make the visit fun for kids because they know trips to the dentist can sometimes be scary and stressful.

"They come in, and they see that it's fun, and they have a good experience, and that fear is gone, and then the next time they come they like it."

The event ends Wednesday. You can call (859) 246-6234 to see if there are any available times to have your child's teeth examined.