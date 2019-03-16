Children impacted by incarceration tour Kentucky Castle for special 'girls night out'

'The child is a gift of God': That's what Amachi means. The central Kentucky organization is a mentorship program. Saturday, hosting a girls night out at the Kentucky Castle. It's a dream come true for those who might not otherwise have the opportunity.

"It's big," Alyssa Rodgers said of her reaction to the castle.

Pantera Diaz said, "I was like, 'Wow.'"

While sitting in the castle's gift shop the sisters reminisced on old memories.

"This was us at Thoroughbred Park," Alyssa's mentor said. "You said, 'Look mom!'"

Pantera said, "We've passed by it a lot and I was like, 'Wow, I wish I could live there one day."

Eight years Alyssa has known her mentor.

"It's been a really important part of my life. It's been a friend, like a best friend," Alyssa said. "It's like your mentor is that person who will always be on your side. It's kind of a safe place, I guess you would explain it."

The African meaning of the word Amachi is 'the child is a gift of God'. The Lexington organization focuses in on children impacted by incarceration. It could mean their parents have spent time in jail or that there's a lot of crime in their neighborhood.

"A lot of the time we go to Starbucks because that's like our favorite thing," Alyssa said.

Maggie Middleton, with Amachi Central Kentucky, said, "I hope that our mentees realize that no matter what their dreams are, big or small, that they can achieve them. Whether it's doing something brand new in Lexington that maybe you didn't think you could do, it was too fancy of a thing, or if you want to go to college, you can do that one day."

They're making memories to last a lifetime and this visit to the Kentucky Castle will one day be a sweet, sweet memory to reminisce.

"I always dreamed of coming here and I'm glad I'm here now," Pantera said.

Amachi Central Kentucky serves more than 200 kids. Right now, there are more than 60 children waiting to be matched with an adult mentor.