Children of officers who died on duty awarded scholarships

A foundation has awarded $48,000 to 26 Kentucky students, including three surviving children of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

The Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet says the Gerald F. Healy Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation Scholarship endowment awarded three $5,000 scholarships to the surviving children. They are the children of Kentucky State Police Trooper Johnny Edrington, who died in 1988; Kentucky Vehicle Enforcement Officer Jason Cammack, who died in 2000, and Jessamine County Sheriff's Deputy Billy Walls, who died in 2001.

The other scholarships, $1,500 each, go to a Kentucky dispatcher and 22 dependents of Kentucky officers and dispatchers.

The foundation was established in 1999 to build a memorial to honor officers killed in the line of duty. The scholarship program was created in 2004.

