Children shaken by Lexington home invasion, shooting

A frightening experience for a Lexington man who was shot during a home invasion early Thursday morning was also a jarring experience for the victim’s grandchildren, one of whom was in the home at the time.

The victim’s young grandson tells WKYT, "They kicked open the door and they shot him, there were like 6 or 7 bullet shells on the floor and two on the wall."

In the light of day, footprints are visible on the door, matching the boy’s description of what happened.

According to police, 4 men broke into the home on Owsley Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

"They just went up to him and said ‘Where's the stuff?’ All he said was ‘What stuff,’ and they just shot him.”

Again, this matches what police told us this morning. They say several shots were fired, with one bullet hitting the victim.

"Right here on his thigh. There was blood everywhere."

The man was taken to the hospital. Police say his injuries aren't life-threatening.

Unfortunately, he wasn't able to give police a good description of the suspects.

The little boy's older brother, Michael Riley, was not inside the home at the time of the incident, so he doesn't have any details about the suspects or what happened last night. He says, however, that no matter the circumstance, the men took things too far.

"I've seen a lot of stuff, but I never seen someone get shot as a kid,” says Michael. “Everything has a consequence. This is going to traumatize him."

The four men involved in the shooting are still on the run. Police still don't have a good description of the suspects and are asking anyone with information to call them.