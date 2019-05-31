Children's Charity Classic kicks off at Lexington Legends game

The Children's Charity Classic kicked off at the Lexington Legends game Thursday night.

Children's Charity of the Bluegrass gives back more than $368,000 to organizations in central Kentucky.

The Tee-Off Reception and Kid's Jamboree were both held at the ballpark. It's a different way to start things off than in years past.

Children's Charity of the Bluegrass leaders presented a check for more than $368,000 before the game.

All of the money goes to dozens of organizations that help children in central Kentucky.

"When you can do that and talk to the folks and see that the money they get from this really helps their agencies, keep some of the agencies going," said Doug Flynn, one of the Children's Charity board members. "Central Kentucky's a giving community."

Flynn also threw out the first pitch at the game.

This all leads up to the 39th annual Children's Charity Golf Classic. It's on June 23. WKYT will have a special presentation of the classic.