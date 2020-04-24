Children’s Charity Golf Classic pushes back 40th anniversary celebration due to COVID-19

The Children’s Charity Golf Classic was set to celebrate its 40th anniversary this summer, but, like so many other events, the COVID-19 outbreak has led to a change.

Joshua R. M. Dewberry / USAF

So, the tourney will celebrate its 40th in 2021.

WKYT's Dave Baker, who has been involved with the event for 35+ years, got to ZOOM with Mollie Brennan, the Chairperson of Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass and the tournament hosts Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench, UK women’s coach Mathew Mitchell and Red’s great Doug Flynn.

They talk about this fork in the road, moving forward and how folks can help kids here in central Kentucky.