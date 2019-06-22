Children's Charity event raises more than $650,000 for local kids' charities

The 39th annual Children’s Charity Classic is wrapping up this weekend, but not before more than $650,000 was raised for local charities.

Children’s Charity Fund of the Bluegrass, founded in 1981, will receive $652,110 from this year’s event, which means more than 30 local charities will benefit, co-chairmen Doug Flynn and Matthew Mitchell announced on Saturday.

"They've raised a lot of good money, big sums of money, for a bunch of kids here in the central Kentucky area who would not have been able to have the quality of life that they've been able to have, partly because of the donations that come from this tournament,” former UK All-American Jack Givens said on Saturday.

"It's a great tournament and they're able to do so much for the children,” actor Nick Searcy said. “It's always impressive how they're able to turn out the community and get everybody behind it. It's great to be a part of that.”

Givens and Searcy are two of the celebrities playing in this year’s Children’s Charity Golf Classic. Others include baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench, former Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson and actor/comedian Scott Henry.

The event has raised nearly $15 million over 39 years. WKYT is a sponsor of the Children's Charity Classic.